NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.53

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as low as $2.01. NightHawk Biosciences shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 99,427 shares changing hands.

NightHawk Biosciences Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.28.

NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE:NHWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. NightHawk Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 2,850.07%. Research analysts predict that NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NightHawk Biosciences stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of NightHawk Biosciences, Inc. ( NYSE:NHWK Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immune therapies and vaccines. The company's therapies are used to modulate the immune system against various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

