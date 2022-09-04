Nimbus Governance Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.71 Million (GNBU)

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimbus Governance Token has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nimbus Governance Token has traded down 51.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimbus Governance Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Nimbus Governance Token Coin Profile

Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.

Buying and Selling Nimbus Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimbus Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimbus Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimbus Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimbus Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimbus Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.