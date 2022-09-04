NoLimitCoin (NLC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $447,198.88

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $447,198.88 and approximately $16,765.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008862 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001549 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 1,050,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,185,411 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NoLimitCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for CryptoFantasySports, a platform that seeks to provide the crypto world easy access to the fantasy games. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.