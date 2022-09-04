Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.73

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as low as $4.54. Noodles & Company shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 246,639 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.
Noodles & Company Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $209.31 million, a P/E ratio of -41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.54.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 103,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,541.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 574,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 409,342 shares of company stock worth $1,899,508. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Noodles & Company Company Profile
Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.
