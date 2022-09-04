Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 4.8 %

NAT opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $502.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.11. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.27%.

Institutional Trading of Nordic American Tankers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 89,027 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,433 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 33.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

