Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $239.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.21 and its 200-day moving average is $251.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,469,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

