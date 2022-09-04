Norinchukin Bank The Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $348,527,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 648.3% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after buying an additional 519,814 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,092,000 after buying an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 111.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,432,000 after buying an additional 281,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.3 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $172.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.29 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total transaction of $1,437,906.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,437,906.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,626,927.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.