Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCAP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Northsight Capital shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 71,100 shares.
Northsight Capital Stock Performance
About Northsight Capital
Northsight Capital, Inc provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company's principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the company's online directories; and leasing to customers one or more Internet domain names for the customer's use, as well as subscription to membership in Crush Mobile's dating applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northsight Capital (NCAP)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Northsight Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northsight Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.