Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.78

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.69. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 901,882 shares traded.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78.
Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter.
Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.
