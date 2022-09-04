Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.61

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.61 and traded as high as $31.47. Northwest Pipe shares last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 23,484 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $310.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

In related news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $52,954.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,774.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard A. Roman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $80,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,471.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $52,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.