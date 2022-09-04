Novacoin (NVC) Price Tops $0.0146 on Top Exchanges

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 4th. During the last week, Novacoin has traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $34,166.94 and $13.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,780.30 or 1.00065920 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00065310 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00024580 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

