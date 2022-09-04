NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives $13.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

NuVista Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. NuVista Energy has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $11.59.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

