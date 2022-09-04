NVR (NYSE:NVR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,577.50.

NVR Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVR opened at $4,093.13 on Thursday. NVR has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,308.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,419.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $82.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVR will post 512.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total transaction of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,131,950.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,387 shares of company stock valued at $15,024,330 over the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

