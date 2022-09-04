Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits Market Cap of $323.01 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0642 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $323.01 million and approximately $19.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Oasis Network Coin Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

