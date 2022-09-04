Obyte (GBYTE) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Obyte has a total market cap of $12.66 million and $3,040.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $15.42 or 0.00077495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001467 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000127 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Obyte Profile
GBYTE is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 820,922 coins. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org.
Obyte Coin Trading
