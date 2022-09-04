Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading Up 7% This Week

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 7% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $100.56 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,935.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00132072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022072 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

