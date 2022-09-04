OceanEx Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,634.00 (OCE)

OceanEx Token (OCE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, OceanEx Token has traded up 33.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OceanEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. OceanEx Token has a market cap of $779,963.92 and approximately $4,634.00 worth of OceanEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

OceanEx Token Coin Profile

OceanEx Token’s total supply is 8,811,756,112 coins and its circulating supply is 1,788,038,022 coins. OceanEx Token’s official Twitter account is @OceanexOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OceanEx Token is oceanex.pro. OceanEx Token’s official message board is medium.com/@OceanEx. The Reddit community for OceanEx Token is /r/OceanEx.

OceanEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by BitOcean Global in 2018, OceanEx is an AI powered digital asset trading platform within the VeChainThor Ecosystem, offering professional services to digital asset investors, traders and liquidity providers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OceanEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OceanEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OceanEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

