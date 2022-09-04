OctoFi 1-Day Volume Tops $19,494.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $19,494.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,805.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00132161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00034778 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022217 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OctoFi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

