Oddz (ODDZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $360,978.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834035 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015506 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.

Buying and Selling Oddz

