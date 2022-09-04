Oddz (ODDZ) Achieves Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Oddz has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $360,978.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834035 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015506 BTC.
Oddz Profile
Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,869,994 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance.
Buying and Selling Oddz
