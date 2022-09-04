Odyssey Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $737,961.54 and approximately $140,510.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,862.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005034 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132444 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00036120 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022152 BTC.

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top.

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

