Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $57,446.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,867.89 or 1.00114385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064842 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00024754 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

