OG Fan Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.79 Million (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.24 million and $25.79 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $6.47 or 0.00032770 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.
- Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00053749 BTC.
- SafePal (SFP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Prosper (PROS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003504 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- ProSwap (PROS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000405 BTC.
About OG Fan Token
OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here.
OG Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars.
