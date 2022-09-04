Oikos (OKS) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Oikos (OKS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Oikos coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market cap of $162,231.54 and $1,068.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oikos has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00838743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015474 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash. Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash.

Oikos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

