OIN Finance (OIN) Reaches Market Cap of $634,001.16

OIN Finance (OIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $634,001.16 and approximately $8,258.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OIN Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00031495 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00082683 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00040734 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000168 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance.

OIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

