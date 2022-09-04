Old Point Financial Co. (OPOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on September 30th

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

Old Point Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPOF opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.70. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84.

Insider Activity at Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial ( NASDAQ:OPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 6.66%.

In other Old Point Financial news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497,121 shares in the company, valued at $12,328,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old Point Financial stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.43% of Old Point Financial worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

(Get Rating)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

