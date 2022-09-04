OMG Network (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $264.06 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.88 or 0.00009461 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $264.06 million and $22.51 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OMG Network

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

