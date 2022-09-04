Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00009048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00026603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00306821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001172 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000955 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,369 coins and its circulating supply is 563,053 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

