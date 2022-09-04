Only1 (LIKE) Trading Down 23% Over Last 7 Days

Only1 (LIKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Only1 has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Only1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00132188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022040 BTC.

Only1 Profile

Only1 is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,440,847 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Only1

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

