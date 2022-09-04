Ontology Gas (ONG) One Day Volume Tops $4.39 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $113.22 million and $4.39 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001790 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022127 BTC.

Ontology Gas Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 318,051,858 coins. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Gas Coin Trading

