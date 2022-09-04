Ontology Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001225 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a total market cap of $211.66 million and $12.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ontology has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00095899 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00032685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00258701 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Github | Medium”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

