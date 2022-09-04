OpenDAO (SOS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

OpenDAO (SOS) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $28.99 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenDAO has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,964.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005010 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00132188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036067 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022040 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (SOS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io.

OpenDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

