Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $39.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

