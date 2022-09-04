Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $814,000 Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Republic Services by 2,630.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 40,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

RSG opened at $142.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 42.20%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

