Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $874,000 Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Shares of POR opened at $51.72 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.