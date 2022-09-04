Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of PROS worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:PRO opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $839.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.98. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

