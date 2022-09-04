Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $733,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 636,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 458,636 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 22,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.3 %

KDP stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 116,811 shares of company stock worth $4,389,368 and have sold 326,000 shares worth $12,467,175. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

