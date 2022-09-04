Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 268 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Edison International by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,038 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edison International by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800,598 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Edison International by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,580,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,891,000 after acquiring an additional 691,686 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,276,000 after acquiring an additional 203,745 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $67.96 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.47.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.22.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.