Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 534 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 87,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $23.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.80. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $118.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $42.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

