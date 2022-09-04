Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,253 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chewy by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,012,753.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.39 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

