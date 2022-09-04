Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after buying an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after buying an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after buying an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $617,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total transaction of $617,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 105,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 379,217 shares of company stock valued at $43,644,685. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

