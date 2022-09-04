Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,284.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71,826 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.7% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 159.7% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $248.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock worth $8,686,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.