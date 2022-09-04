Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $234,234.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.36.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

