Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $811,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,972 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:KIE opened at $37.90 on Friday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $42.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

