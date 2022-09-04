Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of PureCycle Technologies worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 171,224 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PureCycle Technologies

In other news, Director John Stewart Scott sold 77,571 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $668,662.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,542,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,229.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,993 shares of company stock worth $2,570,658. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of PCT opened at $8.93 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 12.85 and a current ratio of 12.85.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

