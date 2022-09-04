Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 49,318 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) by 385.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,318 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.72. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Companies news, CEO Jay Farner acquired 31,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,740,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,701,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 824,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,398 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.