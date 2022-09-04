Oraichain Token Achieves Market Cap of $15.42 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (ORAI) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Oraichain Token has a total market capitalization of $15.42 million and approximately $636,647.00 worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.54 or 0.00018172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,841.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00132755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022177 BTC.

Oraichain Token Profile

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 19,779,272 coins and its circulating supply is 2,044,424 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain. Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io.

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oraichain Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

