Orakuru (ORK) Trading Down 38.6% Over Last Week

Orakuru (ORK) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. Orakuru has a total market cap of $6,722.00 and $8,300.00 worth of Orakuru was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orakuru coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orakuru has traded 38.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00834683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015566 BTC.
About Orakuru
Orakuru’s total supply is 45,809,095 coins and its circulating supply is 8,287,036 coins. Orakuru’s official Twitter account is @Orakuru_ork.
Buying and Selling Orakuru
