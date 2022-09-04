Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORANGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 0.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 151,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

