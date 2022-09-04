Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orange

Orange Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 0.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 151,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Orange by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Orange by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

