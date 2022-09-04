Orbitcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $141.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0890 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $286,641.63 and approximately $141.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,786.88 or 1.00043670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00063566 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00236496 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00153625 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00244535 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00055595 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063007 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

