Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000511 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $69.76 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00132084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022250 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.